The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) has officially confirmed the oil spill that occurred on October 3, originating from its facilities in the Peremabiri community, situated within the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa.

Mr Michael Adande, the spokesperson for SPDC, disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that a Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) was currently being conducted at the site of the incident.

The primary objective of this visit is to ascertain the reasons behind the oil discharge and assess its volume.

JIV is a statutory inquiry that encompasses representatives from the operator, host community, and regulatory agencies, all working together to create a report that reveals the cause and extent of pollution after every reported spill.

Adande said:

“A government-led Joint Investigation Team is currently on a Joint Investigation Visit to the site of the incident to determine the cause and the impact of the incident.”

The leak from the Diebu Creek Flow station, operated by SPDC in Peremabiri, discharged a yet-to-be-ascertained volume of crude oil to adjourning areas of the community and the Nun River.

In response to the oil leak, Alagoa Morris, the Programme Manager of Environmental Right Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), expressed concern, stating that the incident had caused significant pollution in the ecosystem.

He said that the resultant pollution from the oil spill has adversely affected the predominantly farming and fishing settlements along the banks of River Nun.

Morris, who is also the Technical Adviser to the Bayelsa Governor on Environment, commended the peaceful disposition of the victims.

He urged the regulatory agencies to ensure that SPDC immediately carries out the required clean-up process to save indigenes of the Peremabiri Community from economic and health challenges.

In addition, Mrs. Favour Morgan, the Deputy Woman Leader of Peremabiri Community, expressed her distress over the spill, which has wreaked havoc on their fishing nets, traps, crops, and the entire aquatic ecosystem. She called for assistance.

“This oil spill has thrown the Peremabiri people into despair. We are into farming and fishing as our means of livelihood and the toxic oil from Shell’s oil field has damaged our livelihood sources.

“We are helpless and in dire need of intervention by way of relief and succor to farmers and fishermen,” Morgan said.