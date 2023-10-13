The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed on Friday that there were no casualties in the tanker explosion that occurred in the Ijora area of the state.

The General Manager of the service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, stated in Lagos that the fire had been successfully contained.

It was reported on Thursday evening that a tanker explosion happened on the bridge linking the Ijora, Orile, and Costain areas of Lagos.

However, the fire service agency has confirmed that no lives were lost in the incident as the fire was swiftly contained and put off.

“The raging fire has been curtailed as the dampening of pockets of fire continues to allow for an investigation to reveal the cause and the evacuation of the carcass to bring about normalcy.

“The incident affected 11 vehicles comprising of two tankers, one tipper truck, three trailers, three cars and two micro-mini busses,” she said.

The Southwest Coordinator of, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ibrahim Falinloye, said, the fire from the tanker burnt 13 vehicles which include two buses, two cars, a trailer loaded with Sardines and detergents, one Sport utility vehicle (SUV), three flat body trailers, two 20 feet containers, and two PMS tankers.

Additionally, he noted that the incident destroyed 12 high-voltage electric poles.

The carcasses of the burnt vehicle are being evacuated by LASEMA.