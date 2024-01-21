A fire outbreak has been reported at the a popular 10-storey Mandilas building on Broad Street, Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The fire outbreak was confirmed by a post by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire which originated on the first floor of the Mandilas building has now escalated the fourth floor as at the time of the report.

Emergency responders from the Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu Fire Stations are currently at the scene to curb further escalation and put the situation under control.

Although the source and cause of the fire is yet to be made public, fire fighter are reported to be battling to put it off.

What the Lagos Fire and Rescue services is saying

The Director Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, in a post said,

*Fire Outbreak*

*Time of Call:* 13:15hrs

*Scene of Incident:* Mandilas Building, Broad Street, Lagos Island

*Description:* A warehouse in a 14 storey building is on fire. The fire originated on the first floor and has now reached the fourth floor.

*Situation Update:* Ongoing Firefighting operations *In Attendance:* Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu Fire Stations on-scene *Supposed Cause:* Cause yet to be determined *Casualty:* None

More to follow…