The Lagos State Government on Sunday, January 21, sealed up Katangua market in Abule Egba, as well as Oke Afa market, Isolo over gross environmental sanitation violations.
This disclosure is contained in a post by the General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Tunde Ajayi, on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.
Ajayi disclosed that the closure of the markets was carried out by the officials of the Monitoring and Compliance team of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).
What the post is saying:
- Ajayi in his post said: “Katangua market sealed today 21st January, 2024 by the monitoring and compliance team of LAWMA due to gross environmental sanitation violations.
- “Oke Afa market, Isolo was sealed up due to environmental sanitation and poor waste disposal practices today 21st January, 2024 by the Monitoring and Compliance Department.”
What you should know
- Last year, in 2023, the Lagos State Government undertook an extensive initiative to cleanse public spaces, including markets, ensuring their suitability for business activities and the safety of all residents.
- Numerous markets that failed to adhere to the state’s environmental laws and regulations were temporarily closed. They were only reopened after market operators addressed the issue by clearing the premises of filth and committing to maintaining proper environmental hygiene.
- Nairametrics previously reported the closure of Okeodo market at Ile-Epo near Abule Egba on Wednesday, September 27, due to non-compliance with the state’s environmental laws.
- Additionally, the Lagos State Government enforced closures in several other markets throughout the state for violations of environmental sanitation standards. Notable closures included Oyingbo and Alayabiagba markets in Lagos Mainland, along with Alade market in Ikeja.
- Among the markets shuttered in Lagos in 2023 due to environmental concerns were Alaba International market, ASPAMDA, Oke-Odo market, Ladipo market, Mile 12 market, and Owode Onirin market.
