The National Examination Council (NECO) has officially announced that 737,308 candidates scored five credits in English Mathematics and others for the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted internally.

According to the Registrar of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, the statistic of candidates who passed represents 61.60% of candidates when compared to the number of students who registered to sit for the examination.

What Wushishi said

Wushishi noted:

“Number of candidates with Special Needs is 1,542 which includes 913 candidates with hearing impairment, 162 candidates with visual impairment, 103 candidates with Albanism, 61 candidates with Autism, 149 candidates with low vision, and 154 candidates with Adermatoglyphia which are candidates with no fingerprints.

“737,308 representing 61.60 per cent Candidates passed with five Credits and above, 1,013,611 representing 84.68 per cent candidates had five Credits irrespective of English and Mathematics.”

What you should know

Delving further into the statistics, a noteworthy decrease in examination malpractice cases was observed. In 2023, only 12,030 candidates, constituting a mere 0.07% of the total, were implicated in malpractice incidents.

This figure represents a significant decline compared to the 0.13% recorded in the previous year, 2022, signifying a positive trend toward examination integrity.

Gender-wise distribution of candidates revealed that 616,398 male students and 580,587 female students actively participated in the examination.

Also, a substantial proportion of candidates, precisely 1,013,611, secured at least five credits, irrespective of whether they included English and Mathematics. This achievement represented 84.68% of the candidates.