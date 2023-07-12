The 2023 National Common Entrance Examinations, conducted by NECO has released results with the highest score of 203 achieved by 76 pupils, and six students obtaining the lowest score of 01.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejo, provided this information during a breakdown of the exam results in Abuja.

Breakdown of the number of students

Adejo also disclosed the breakdown of registered students.

He said,

“A total of (72,865) pupils registered compared to 71,738 for 2022 with Lagos State having the highest number of 18,644 and Taraba with the lowest of 102”.

“With 38,801 female registrants against 34,064 males, we are making progress with bridging the gender parity; Sixty-nine thousand, eight hundred and twenty-nine (69,829) pupils sat for the examination”.

He further stated that out of the registered pupils, 69,829 sat for the examination, while 3,036 were absent.

The admission is into Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) of Federal Unity Colleges which took place on June 3, 2023, in Nigeria, Benin Republic, and Togo.

Adejo expressed appreciation to NECO for examining without any issues, stating that it demonstrated an improvement in the examination body’s ability to deliver exams effectively.

He also assured the Ministry of Education’s commitment to ensuring the timely completion of all admission processes.

He opined that Federal Unity Colleges have become the preferred choice for most parents in the country.

Despite facing challenges related to infrastructure development, feeding programs, and teacher quality, he reassured everyone that the federal government is working diligently to create better conditions for effective teaching and learning in schools.

He said,

“As you are all aware, our Federal Unity Colleges have become the first port of call for most parents in the country.

” Although we are currently facing challenges of infrastructural development, feeding, and teacher quality, I want to assure you that the federal government is doing its best to ensure better conditions for effective teaching and learning in our schools,” he said.

Adejo commended NECO for the smooth conduct of the exam and assured that the Ministry of Education would ensure the timely completion of the admission process in line with the specified criteria.