The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has apprehended the driver of the ill-fated articulated vehicle, which was transporting Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, and found itself in a potentially catastrophic situation.

According to a statement released by LASTMA on Tuesday, Adebayo Taofiq, the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment at LASTMA, shed light on the incident. It unfolded on Stadium Bridge, along Funsho Williams Avenue, as the tanker, registered under the number T–22032EA, lost control, careening over and landing on a Golf Volkswagen car (KRD 810 EA).

The aftermath of this accident led to the spillage of its highly flammable cargo across the adjacent lanes of the expressway.

Recognizing the grave danger posed by the spilt fuel and the looming threat of a fire explosion, Taofiq revealed that a prompt response from emergency services was instrumental in averting a potential catastrophe.

The LASTMA Response Unit (LRU) and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the scene.

Additionally, the police from Area ‘C’ Police Division at the Barracks lent vital security support, ensuring that order was maintained at the scene.

To minimize disruption and inconvenience to motorists, those travelling towards Stadium Bridge en route to Barracks/Ojuelegba on Funsho Williams Avenue were directed to utilize the service lane for a smooth continuation of their journeys.

“After arriving at the scene, our personnel immediately secured the environment against area boys including other members of the public who had already gathered with buckets/jerry cans to scoop spreading fuel on the road,” he stated.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the falling Coniol tanker loaded fuel at Apapa and was on its way to Ikeja before the truck developed a break failure on Stadium Bridge,

“Traffic Officer Olukoga Olajide who led LASTMA rescue operations to the scene confirmed that the driver of the falling Conoil tanker (Sefiyu Adamu) was arrested and handed over to Apapa and was on his way to Ikeja before the truck developed a brake failure on Stadium Bridge,” he stated.