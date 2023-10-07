The Senate has pledged to expedite the review of the new minimum wage bill, with the assurance coming from Senator Diket Plang, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Employment, Labour, and Productivity.

The commitment was made in a statement released in Abuja on Friday.

Senator Plang emphasized the Senate’s dedication to enhancing the living standards of Nigerian workers and addressing the prevailing high levels of poverty. He pointed out that when the new minimum wage bill becomes law, it will further improve workers’ welfare and promote industrial harmony in the country.

He stated:

”Efforts of the Federal Government and the organised labour for agreeing to set in motion necessary machinery to review the current minimum wage as contained in the memorandum of understanding signed by the negotiating parties are commendable.

” The Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity under my chairmanship is prepared to give expeditious attention to the passage of a new Act once negotiation on the matter is concluded and such bill transmitted to the National Assembly for enactment.”

Senate’s dedication to worker welfare and decent work

Senator Plang also commended the Federal Government for its proactive measures in preventing a nationwide worker strike. However, he cautioned all parties involved to uphold the agreements reached.

He remarked, “Nigerians and particularly members of this committee are happy that the looming industrial unrest was averted by a memorandum of understanding signed by the Federal Government, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress. However, all the parties involved should avoid reneging on any of the agreements reached.”

Furthermore, Senator Plang disclosed that the Senate Committee on Employment, Labour, and Productivity is committed to the principles of decent work as outlined by the International Labour Organization.

The committee intends to take legislative action to support initiatives aimed at enhancing the working conditions of Nigerians, including the implementation of a living wage, in line with the decent work agenda.