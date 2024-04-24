The National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) has generated over 22,000 direct employment opportunities through its community incubation centers nationwide since its inception in 2005.

This was revealed by Dr. Uchenna Chukwu, the Director-General of NBTI in an interview in Abuja on Wednesday.

Chukwu emphasized that the NBTI has facilitated the creation of more than 22,000 direct jobs via its community incubation centers.

She highlighted that any Nigerian entrepreneur with validated innovative research and development (R&D) outcomes or local technology has the chance to gain admission into any of the incubation centers.

According to her, the Nigerian enterprise will receive nurturing until it flourishes and becomes self-sustaining.

Chukwu therefore encouraged interested entrepreneurs to continually engage with the board as it strives for national development through its centers nationwide.

What he said

The NBTI boss emphasized the need for productivity saying:

“The key action for national development is productivity as it enhances GDP and the general wellness of the citizenry.

“Continuous production of goods and services in quality and quantity is our daily activity in NBTI.

“NBTI is the only agency of government mandated to commercialise R&D results and the coordination and management of technology incubation programme in Nigeria.

“Productivity translates to improvement, progress, job creation, wealth creation, change for better, higher income, better living standards,’’ NBTI boss said.

According to her, the quantity of goods and services available to people influences the quality of their social life, and material advancement and enhances control of their environment, leading to the overall development of the nation.

“Technology incubation is an enterprise support process that accelerates the successful development of start-up and fledgling companies by providing entrepreneurs with an array of targeted resources and services.

“NBTI has established a Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) in each State of the federation where proven R&Ds, Start-ups and fledging enterprises avail the entrepreneurs’ pertinent services and aids including common facilities.

“Beneficiaries are also availed commercial and administrative support as well as access to grants, funding sources, opportunities of partnership with investors and sales or export outlets.’’

She expressed that NBTI offers entrepreneurs supportive services to facilitate their growth and advancement in diverse business and technological skills until they evolve into independent and profitable enterprises.

She also emphasized that NBTI’s objective is the ongoing production, support, and empowerment of enterprises to ensure the program’s financial sustainability and autonomy.

Chukwu further indicated that graduates from the incubation centres possess the potential to generate employment, rejuvenate communities, commercialize new technologies, and bolster local and national economies.