Innovating to meet the banking needs of its manifold customers is arguably one of the secrets that has kept FirstBank as the bellwether of the industry for a century and threescore years and counting.

And without a doubt, the bank’s mobile banking app reigns prominent in the industry.

The FirstMobile banking app, offered by FirstBank presents a range of benefits and features that cater to the needs of modern banking customers.

Its unique selling points, ease of use, and comprehensive functionalities contribute to its appeal. A delve into a detailed analysis of the benefits of the FirstMobile banking app offers some perspective

Convenience and Accessibility: One of the most significant advantages of the FirstMobile app is its convenience and accessibility. Customers can perform various banking transactions from the comfort of their homes, offices, or on the go. This eliminates the need to visit physical bank branches, saving time and effort.

Fast and Efficient Transactions: The app offers fast and convenient transactional banking, allowing users to execute various financial tasks swiftly.

Whether it’s transferring funds between accounts, paying bills, or purchasing airtime, customers can accomplish these tasks without lengthy procedures.

Bill Payment Ease: The app provides a quick and easy bill payment experience. Users can settle their bills without the hassle of visiting multiple service providers or dealing with paperwork. This feature streamlines the bill payment process and reduces the risk of missing due dates.

Lifestyle Solutions: FirstMobile goes beyond traditional banking functionalities by offering lifestyle solutions that make banking an exciting experience.

Users can access events and shows, book flights, read news, and even purchase cinema tickets through the app. This integration of lifestyle features enhances customer engagement and makes the app more versatile.

Secure Access Anytime, Anywhere: The app prioritizes security, ensuring that customers can securely access their accounts anytime and anywhere.

It incorporates features like two-factor authentication and strong passwords to safeguard sensitive financial information and prevent unauthorized access.

Versatile Account Management: With the “My Accounts” feature, users can efficiently manage their accounts. They can view their account balances, track transaction histories, and set up savings goals. This level of account management empowers customers to maintain a close watch on their financial health.

Easy Funds Transfer: FirstMobile enables users to transfer funds seamlessly between their self-linked accounts, other FirstBank accounts, and even accounts in other banks. The inclusion of saved beneficiaries simplifies the process, making transfers more straightforward.

QR Payment and Card Services: The app embraces modern payment methods, including QR code-based payments, reflecting the evolving landscape of digital payments.

Moreover, users can manage their credit and debit cards efficiently, view real-time card balances, fund cards, block cards, and even request new cards.

Self-Services and Cheque Management: FirstMobile offers self-service features such as cheque management, allowing users to confirm and stop cheques conveniently. Beneficiary management and the ability to generate receipts for transfers and bill payments contribute to a comprehensive self-service experience.

Personalized Account Settings: Customers have control over their account settings within the app. They can change their mPIN, transaction PIN, and security questions, enabling customization to suit their preferences and security needs.

Loan Access and Lifestyle Features: The app provides access to loan information, allowing users to explore available loan options.

Additionally, the integration of lifestyle features like event booking, flight reservations, news, and cinema tickets enhances the app’s utility beyond banking.

Account Security Features: The inclusion of features like debit card enablement for usage abroad and the ability to block cards adds an extra layer of security to users’ financial transactions.

Constantly adapting services to customers’ needs, FirstBank is using the FirstMobile banking app to offer a wide array of benefits that cater to the needs and preferences of modern banking customers.

Its emphasis on convenience, security, speed, and a range of transactional and lifestyle features makes it a valuable tool for users seeking efficient and accessible banking services.