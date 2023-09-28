The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has issued a notice to residents in various states, including the Federal Capital Territory, Edo, Kwara, and 22 other states, warning of 48 hours of heavy rainfall set to commence on Thursday.

In their weekly heavy rainfall forecast report released on Wednesday, the agency also alerted residents to the likelihood of flash floods in these areas.

Affected states

The affected states are Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Enugu, Delta, Bayelsa, Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kwara, and Benue.

According to the bulletin,

“Moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated between Thursday, September 28th, and Friday, September 29th, 2023, in parts of Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Enugu, Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa.”

Furthermore, the bulletin includes the following states:

“Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kwara, Benue State, and the Federal Capital Territory.”

Possibility of floodings

NiMet, in its advisory, cautioned that other regions of the country would experience light to moderate rainfall. Regarding the expected impact of the rains, NiMet warned that “the anticipated moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in the affected areas.”

The agency also noted that strong winds would accompany the rains, with the most powerful winds expected in parts of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi State.

Warning to residents

NiMet emphasized the need for residents to exercise caution and avoid driving through surface runoff waters due to their strong undercurrents. Slippery road surfaces and reduced visibility were also identified as potential hazards that could result from the impending downpour.