The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet), has raised the alarm over the approaching dust haze and poor visibility in some northern states of the federation.

Nimet also warned the airline operators to take precautions in their operations and ensure strict adherence to weather reports provided by the agency.

The agency in a statement by Mr. Muntari Ibrahim, General Manager, Public Relations, Nimet, said that dust haze is expected to emanate from stations in Niger Stations in (Goure, Zinder, Maine-Soroa, Diffa, N-Guigmi and 61091).

The agency said the dust haze would report horizontal visibility between 800m and 6000m in the next 24 hours.

The statement hinted that the dust haze would further reduce horizontal visibility, especially over Katsina, Kano, Nguru, Jigawa, Potiskum and Maiduguri in the next 24 hours.

Ibrahim, however, alerted the public on the possibility of deterioration in visibility as a result of observed dust haze propagated into the country from the source region.

He said: “Winds over 10m and 925hPha are favourable for dust-haze propagations into the Northern parts of the country.

“The sources from Chad are expected to report poor horizontal visibility in the next 24 hours, based on available models.”

Ibrahim emphasised that due to strong winds, the dust in suspension was expected to propagate to some states in the northern part of the country, which would further reduce horizontal visibility, especially in the northern states of the federation.

Nimet also advised airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports from the agency for effective planning in their operations.

Nimet further advised members of the public to take necessary precautions due to dust particles presently in suspension over the atmosphere, while individuals with respiratory ailments are urged to protect themselves as the current weather condition was not good for their health.

He assured that NiMet would continue to monitor the weather and provide updates when necessary.