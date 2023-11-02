The Federal Government has in a new twist announced that it will be closing 2 ramps of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs with effect from Monday, November 6, 2023.

This is coming barely 3 days after the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, initially announced that the bridge will be closed on November 1 for a period of 3 months.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr. (Mrs.) O. I. Kesha, on Wednesday, where she noted that the repair works will begin with the ramps connecting Oworoshoki to Adekunle and Lagos- Island (Adeniji Adele ) to Adekunle simultaneously.

Keisha revealed that the ramps will be closed to traffic by 7 a.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023 for 5 weeks

She advised motorists to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions as directed and encouraged them to use the alternative routes as attached.

Closure confirmed by Lagos State

Also, confirming the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge, the Lagos State Government on Wednesday said remedial work will commence on some critical sections of the Oworonshoki-Adekunle and Lagos Island (Adeniji Adele)- Adekunle ramps of the Third Mainland Bridge on Monday.

Alternative routes

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, in a statement on Wednesday, urged motorists to follow other routes.

Osiyemi said, “Consequently, while the two ramps mentioned above are under closure, the following alternative routes are advised for traffic;

“SCENE 1: Motorists from Lagos Island heading to Ebute Meta will be diverted to Ilubirin to connect Carter Bridge (Idumota Bridge) to link Iddo inwards Otto/Oyingbo axis and access Herbert Macaulay Way to link their desired destinations.

“SCENE 2: Motorists from Victoria Island are to go through Bonny Camp to Onikan Marina Bridge, Apongbon to Eko Bridge, Costain to Apapa Road, Railway Compound to Alagomeji, Glover Road to Apena Junction, Herbert Macaulay Way to reach their destinations.

In the same vein, motorists wishing to travel through Adekunle to Ebute- Meta from Lagos- Ibadan are advised to use the following alternative routes:

“SCENE 3: Motorists from Motorways will be diverted to Ikorodu Road (Ojota, Anthony, Onipanu, Fadeyi) and Jibowu to access Herbert Macaulay Way to continue their journeys.

“SCENE 4: Motorists from Gbagada can go through Anthony Interchange to link Ikorodu Road inwards Jibowu to access Herbert Macaulay Way and link their desired destinations.

“SCENE 5: Motorists from Apapa-Oshodi Expressway wishing to link Ebute-Meta are advised to link Oshodi Bridge to Town Planning Way to Ikorodu Road and then link their various destinations.

“We wish to state that adequate traffic and security personnel will be deployed to the construction zones and the various alternative routes/critical points; Motorists are therefore enjoined to cooperate with them, exercise patience and observe safety measures during the palliative works.”

The commissioner, however, noted that the Third Mainland Bridge will be open for travel during this period.

He said, “It should be noted that the entire stretch of Third Mainland Bridge inward and outward will be open for travel during this period as only the Adekunle ramp will be affected.’’