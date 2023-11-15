The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has warned of an approaching dust haze occasioned by strong winds in some parts of the country, especially in the northern areas of the country in the next 24 hours.

A statement by Mr. Muntari Ibrahim, General Manager, Public Affairs, Nimet, said that some parts of Katsina, Kano, Nguru, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Potiskum and Maiduguri would in the next 24 hours experience deteriorate horizontal visibility.

Southwards movement

The forecast also said that the dust haze is expected to move southwards within the same period, adding that the thick dust hazes could lead to deterioration of horizontal visibility within the next 24 hours.

The statement added: “The Inter-Tropical Discontinuity, ITD (currently at about 9.60N Lat) is expected to retreat slightly Southwards in the next 24hrs.

“Winds over 10m and 925hPa (700m) are favourable for Dust-Haze propagations into the Northern parts of the country.”

Ibrahim emphasised that stations in the source region (Sahara Desert) from Chad (Faya-Largeau, Bol-Berim, Mongo, Abeche and Ndjamena) and sources from Niger, that shares border with Northern Nigeria (Diffa, Maine-Soroa, Goure, Bila, Maradi, Zinder and Birni-n-Konni), have been reporting dust haze in poor horizontal visibility between 300m and 5000m in the last 24hrs.

The meteorological agency also, advised the public to take necessary precautions due to dust particles presently in suspension over the atmosphere.

People with respiratory issues and airlines

It also warned people with asthma and other respiratory issues to be cautious of the present weather situations, while airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

The agency, however, promised to continue to monitor the weather and provide updates when necessary.