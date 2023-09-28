The Federal Government has declared Monday, October 2 as a public holiday in commemoration of the 63rd independence celebration.

Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, announced this on behalf of the government in Abuja.

Also, he congratulated all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion.

He pledged the government’s unwavering dedication to addressing the country’s ongoing challenges.

“It is today a known fact that difficult Socio-Economic and Security challenges are global, and Nigeria is not isolated,” the Minister said in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade.

He also stated that;

“Our warm welcoming spirit and love as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black Nation in the World being Africa’s pride and beacon of hope for the Renewed Hope of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

“While wishing the citizens a memorable independence celebration, the Minister recalled that our founding fathers, despite the differences in faith, tribe, and tongue, came together for Nigeria’s freedom which we enjoy today.

“The Minister assured that this Administration through the Renew Hope Agenda will ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, as a befitting tribute to our heroes past”, the statement added.

Tunji-Ojo said the greatness ahead of the country was achievable if all citizens worked together in unity.

What You Should Know

Nigeria will be celebrating her 63rd Independence Day on Sunday, 1st October.

Meanwhile, The Federal Government says it has not invited any world leader to the country’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary scheduled for October 1, maintaining that this year’s event will be low-key.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and former Governor of Benue State, George Akume, disclosed this on Monday

“Despite political tremors and a wave of coups in some parts of the ECOWAS sub-region, Nigerians have fully embraced democracy with its core values and practices as the best form of governance. Democracy affords the citizens the opportunity through elective structures and processes to effectively participate in the affairs of their country.

“The relationship between the people and government in a representative democracy is symbiotic: while the citizens support the government, the government provides security, protects, and enhances their interests,” the SGF said.