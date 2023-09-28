The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has laid out the specifics of various electricity-related offences and their respective penalties as outlined in the 2023 Electricity Act.

This information was disseminated by NERC through its official Twitter handle on Thursday, September 28.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the 2023 Electricity Act into law in June 2023.

The Act was signed to resolve all challenges within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry as well as promote competition among operators and increase the country’s electricity supply capacity.

Here is a breakdown of the provided details by NERC:

Impersonation Offense

Penalties: Fine of N300,000 or a prison term of at least 7 years, or both.

Non-compliance by Licensee

Penalties: Daily penalty not exceeding N20,000,000 for non-compliance with the Commission’s orders.

Unauthorized Connection, Reconnection, or Meter Alteration

Penalties: Jail term of not more than three years or fine not exceeding N500,000 with an additional fine of N10,000 for every continuing day of the offence.

Physical Assault on Staff

Penalties: Fine of up to N1,000,000 or imprisonment of up to 6 months, or both.

Unauthorized Ownership or Engagement in Electricity Business

Penalties: Fine of at least ten times the application and license fees for the contravened license, a jail term not exceeding 5 years, or both. Additionally, an order for permanent forfeiture of the undertaking to NERC.

Intentionally Cutting off the Electric Supply Line

Penalties: Fine of not less than N300,000.

Aiding or Abetting an Offense

Penalties: Vary based on the offence abetted.

Acts of Non-compliance or Contravention

Penalties: Jail term of not more than 3 months or a fine of N500,000 with an additional daily penalty of not more than N100,000 for a continuing offence.

Damage to Electricity Supply Material

Penalties: Fine of N300,000 and restoration of the damaged material or line.

Receipt of Stolen Electrical Property

Penalties: 14-year jail term or a fine of not more than three times the value of the stolen property or both jail term and fine.

Theft of Electricity (Tapping, Unlawful Connection, Meter Tampering, Bypassing)

Penalties: 3-year jail term or a fine or both.

Destruction of Public Streetlights

Penalties: Fine of up to N200,000.

Non-compliance with Rules, Orders, Licenses, or Decisions

Penalties: Fine of N500,000 or a 3-month jail term, with an additional penalty of N100,000 for every day the offence continues.

False Declaration

Penalties: Fine of not more than N100,000 or a jail term of not more than 6 months or both.

Tampering with Electric Lines or Material

Penalties: 3 to 5-year jail term or a fine of not less than N500,000 or both.