OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, is no longer limited to data before September 2021.

This is because the AI tool can now browse the internet to provide you with current and authoritative information, complete with direct links to sources.

The company behind the AI tool said this feature is now rolling out to all its Plus users. Integrating the browse feature means that ChatGPT can now be like Bard, Google’s AI chatbot released in March this year.

The chatbot was previously trained to use data up to September 2021 and was unable to provide real-time information.

OpenAI had earlier tested a feature that allowed users to access the latest information through the Bing search engine within its premium ChatGPT Plus offering.

This feature was integrated in May but disabled two months later over fears that it could allow users to bypass paywalls.

Voice and image features

A few days earlier, OpenAI had announced other landmark features added to the chatbot, voice and image, this new update is coming.

The company said the new features will be rolled out to Plus and Enterprise users over the next two weeks. It added that this would also be made available on iOS and Android and users can opt in from their app settings.

Announcing the features on Monday, the company stated:

“We are beginning to roll out new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT. They offer a new, more intuitive type of interface by allowing you to have a voice conversation or show ChatGPT what you’re talking about.

“Voice and image give you more ways to use ChatGPT in your life. Snap a picture of a landmark while travelling and have a live conversation about what’s interesting about it. When you’re home, snap pictures of your fridge and pantry to figure out what’s for dinner (and ask follow-up questions for a step-by-step recipe). After dinner, help your child with a math problem by taking a photo, circling the problem set, and having it share hints with both of you.”

Meanwhile, last week, OpenAI’s main rival in the chatbot business, Google, released new updates to its Bard AI tool.

Google said it has expanded the capabilities of Bard by pulling in information from the Google apps and services that users rely upon every day.