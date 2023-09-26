The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has announced the commencement of a nationwide indefinite strike with effect from Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

This followed a joint press conference held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, by the leadership of both unions this afternoon in Abuja where they resolved to ground activities nationwide from October 3, 2023

It was reported that leaders of the 2 two labour unions have settled their disputes, which caused only the NLC to go on a 2-day warning strike without the cooperation and participation of the TUC.

Following their separate organs’ meetings, the 2 centres had earlier stated that they would hold a joint press conference at 3 p.m. to announce an indefinite nationwide strike in response to the Federal Government’s failure to address the suffering and other socioeconomic hardships caused by the removal of subsidies on Premium Motor, PMS, commonly known as petrol.

The President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, said the government has “substantially failed to meet its demands after the removal of fuel subsidy.”

Ajaero during a virtual National Executive Council meeting which was held on Zoom, Tuesday told members of NEC that a meeting was held with the officials of the TUC to deliberate on ways forward. Ajaero noted that it was resolved that the two centres work together to make their stance known to the government.

Concerns of Labour

On Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday 6, 2023, NLC embarked on a 2-day warning strike to force the government to address the mass suffering of Nigerians, especially workers.the union gave the government a 21-day ultimatum to meet its demands.

Ajaero said the grace period given by the 2 labour centres had expired, adding that none of the demands put before the Federal Government had been addressed.

He asked Nigerians to stock their homes ahead of the planned nationwide strike.

The organised labour is demanding wage awards for public workers and a new minimum wage.

The other demands made by the NLC to cushion the effects of the May 29 subsidy removal are tax exemptions and allowances to public sector workers, provision of Compressed Natural Gas buses, the release of modalities for the N70 billion for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong has appealed to the NLC leadership to shelve the planned strike, assuring them that the Federal Government is determined to address the concerns raised.

The minister also noted that one of the major demands of the NLC in their last meeting has been met, which has to do with the release of the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport workers.

A statement signed by the spokesman of the spokesman of the ministry’s Olajide Oshundu, urged the workers’ unions to give the government a little more time to address other issues.