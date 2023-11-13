The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have directed its members to commence a nationwide strike from midnight today over the assault on NLC president, Joe Ajaero.

The organised labour directed its affiliates to implement the resolutions of the National Executive Council.

This was made known by the President of TUC, Festus Osifo, while addressing journalists on Monday, November 13, stating that the strike would remain until “government at all levels wake up to their responsibility.”