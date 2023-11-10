The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) has issued an order of interim injunction restraining members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliates from proceeding with their earlier planned strike action scheduled to commence on Tuesday, November 14.

According to reports, the President of the Court, Justice Benedict Kanyip, issued the order on Friday while ruling on an ex-parte application brought by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) on behalf of the Federal Government and argued by Tijani Gazali (SAN), Acting Director (Civil Appeals), Federal Ministry of Justice.

Justice Kanyip said the order shall subsist until the determination of a motion on notice for interlocutory injunctions equally filed by the AGF.

The judge said the court is empowered under sections Section 7(1) and 19(a) of the NICN Establishment Act, to hear such ex-parte application and grant such ex-parte order where a strike is threatened, but yet to be commenced, as in this case.