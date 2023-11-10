The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public notification regarding the prohibition of Sheesha Beauty Cream and Dona White Extra Whitening Lotion by the European Union (EU).

Following stringent testing against European standards, these products have been found non-compliant with the Cosmetic Products Regulation due to the presence of mercury.

Mercury accumulation in the body can pose severe health risks, potentially damaging the kidneys, brain, and nervous system, and even affecting reproduction and unborn children. Consequently, several regulatory and public authorities in the EU have imposed an import ban on these products.

Product Details

What you should know

Despite not being listed in the NAFDAC database, importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers are strongly advised to exercise heightened caution and vigilance throughout the supply chain to prevent the importation, distribution, sale, and usage of Sheesha Beauty Cream and Dona White Extra Whitening Lotion.

Thorough checks of product authenticity and physical condition are paramount. Individuals in possession of these products are urged to discontinue their sale or use and promptly submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any suspicions of adverse reactions, or substandard, or falsified regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office via the toll-free number 0800-162-3322 or through email at sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.

Likewise, healthcare practitioners and patients are urged to report any adverse events or side effects associated with the use of these products. Reports can be submitted to the nearest NAFDAC office or through NAFDAC’s E-reporting platforms accessible on their official website www.nafdac.gov.ng.

Alternatively, individuals can use the Med-safety application, available for download on Android and IOS stores, or send reports via email to pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng.

In light of the EU ban, NAFDAC remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding public health by promptly addressing potential threats and ensuring that unsafe products are kept off the Nigerian market.