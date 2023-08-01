The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged Nigerians `to ignore reports about a possible suspension of its planned nationwide protest scheduled to commence on Wednesday, insisting that it is still going ahead with the action.

The labour union said it is not backing down on the mass action over the hike in the pump price of petrol, exchange rate unification and others, describing rumour suggesting otherwise as the handiwork of “fifth columnists”.

This was made known in a statement signed by the National President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, on Tuesday evening, where he noted that though the union held a meeting with the Federal Government, the protest will still go on as scheduled across major cities in the country.

The rumour and controversy over a possible suspension of the nationwide protest may not be unconnected to a report which stated that the Secretary-General of the NLC, Emmanuel Ugboaja, had in an earlier briefing with journalists suggested that the Congress might reconsider its stance on the proposed strike action.

Nothing has changed

Ajaero said, “We want to inform all Nigerians that we have just risen from a meeting with the Federal Government where we sought to get them to listen to the demands of the people and workers of Nigeria.

“The outcome of this meeting earlier today has however not changed anything or the course which we have set for ourselves tomorrow as custodians of the interests and desires of Nigerian workers and people.

“Nigerians are advised to ignore the work of fifth columnists who are working hard against the wishes of the people. We urge everyone to gather in our respective states and wherever we may be across the nation to give vent to this collective resolve. ”

NLC had in a terse statement on its official Twitter account said,

“Ignore fake rumours, NLC is never divided. We are one united and strong labour centre. The protest rally will be held Tomorrow (Wednesday) nationwide.”

No room for violent protests

Meanwhile, the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has expressed deep concern over the impending nationwide protests announced by the NLC and TUC.

While recognizing the constitutional right to peaceful protests, Egbetokun had appealed to the involved parties to ensure the demonstrations remain peaceful and not be hijacked by miscreants.

The acting IGP directed the Commissioners of Police across various commands and supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to engage with the NLC and TUC leadership to find common ground regarding the protests.

He reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring the safety and security of citizens during the protests.

The Spokesman of the Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement said,

“In light of this, the IGP orders the Commissioners of Police in charge of various commands, and supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, to engage in fruitful discussions with the NLC/TUC leadership to foster understanding and reach common grounds on the planned protests.

“A peaceful and coordinated approach is crucial to achieving meaningful solutions and preventing any form of violence or disruptions to public order, should the protests persist.’’

The acting IGP further affirmed that the Police would not tolerate any act of vandalism, gangsterism, or extortion that threatens public peace and order.