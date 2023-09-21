Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual and owner of X (formerly Twitter), recently revealed that long-form posts on the microblogging platform now garner three billion daily views and more.

Musk shared this achievement in a tweet on Thursday, stating, “Long-form posts on this platform are now at 3 billion views per day and rising.” https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1704728644269064631

He further put this growth into perspective, comparing it to the collective views of all newspaper articles available on Earth, saying, “This is roughly on par with all newspaper article views on Earth.”

This announcement sparked a lively discussion among platform users. One user raised a practical question, inquiring whether X could implement measures to ban inactive users or make their usernames available for others to use. The user cited Ubisoft as an example of a company employing such an approach.

In response, Musk offered a reassuring “Coming soon.”

Musk’s revelation underscores the increasing popularity of long-form content on the platform and signals X’s commitment to enhancing user experience and addressing user feedback. This includes handling inactive accounts and usernames.

Earlier this week, Musk also unveiled plans to introduce a modest monthly subscription fee for users to access the app. He shared impressive metrics for X, boasting a user base of 550 million monthly users generating 100 to 200 million daily posts. These developments showcase X’s continuous efforts to evolve and engage its user community.

More about Elon Musk

Previously, Elon Musk, known for his unconventional approach, encouraged journalists to bypass traditional news outlets and publish their content directly on X, formerly Twitter, as reported by Nairametrics.

Musk directly addressed journalists, stating, “If you’re a journalist who seeks more creative freedom and higher income, consider publishing directly on this platform!” This appeal aligns with a broader trend of social media platforms actively courting content creators, recognizing their value and potential to boost user engagement.

Since his acquisition of Twitter, now rebranded as “X,” in April 2022, Musk has been reshaping the platform according to his vision.

Since October, he has introduced several changes, including Twitter Blue, a $7.99 per month subscription service, revenue sharing with verified creators, limitations on daily tweet consumption, and the platform’s name change to X.

These moves underscore Musk’s efforts to transform the platform into a more dynamic and user-centric space.