The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed in negative territory at the end of Thursday’s trading session as equities declined further amid high trading volume.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.09% lower to close at 68,271.14 index points as against 68,335.72 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

Likewise, the market capitalization of equities saw a loss of N35 billion to close at N37.365 trillion, 0.09% lower than the N37.400 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 68,271.14 points

% Day Change: -0.09%

% YTD: +33.21%

Market Cap: N37.365 trillion

Volume Traded: 1.12 billion

Value: N5.82 billion

Deals: 7,949

How Stocks Performed

Market breadth closed negative as JOHNHOLT (9.55%) led the gainers, OANDO (-9.93%) led the losers while UNIVINSURE was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Top Gainers and Top Losers

JOHNHOLT, OMATEK and DAAR COMMUNICATIONS led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +9.55%, +9.52% and +9.52% respectively.

Meanwhile, OANDO, LASACO and CHAMS led the top losers’ chart as they lost –9.93%, -9.71%, and –9.59% respectively.

Top Traded Stocks

There was higher trading activity in terms of volume as 1.12 billion units of shares were traded today compared to the 566.63 million traded from the previous day’s session.

UNIVINSURE led the chart in terms of volume as 669.01 million units were traded. OANDO (100.69 million) and JAPAULGOLD (43.74 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.

In terms of value traded, OANDO (N1.45 billion) led the chart followed by ACCESS HOLDINGS (N681.95 million) and UBA (N552.75 million) to round up the top three

SWOOTs Watch

Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as ZENITH BANK (0.15%) and GTCO (1.12%) both recorded positive trading sessions as MTN NIGERIA (-0.41%) closed negative.

Meanwhile, BUA CEMENT, BUA FOODS, SEPLAT ENERGY, DANGOTE CEMENT and AIRTEL AFRICA all closed flat.

FUGAZ Update

Shares of tier 1 banks had mixed trading sessions as UBA (-0.58%), ACCESS HOLDINGS (-1.74%) and FBN HOLDINGS (-0.88%) all recorded negative trading sessions while both ZENITH BANK (0.15%) and GTCO (1.12%) closed positive.