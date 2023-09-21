The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed in negative territory at the end of Thursday’s trading session as equities declined further amid high trading volume.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.09% lower to close at 68,271.14 index points as against 68,335.72 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
Likewise, the market capitalization of equities saw a loss of N35 billion to close at N37.365 trillion, 0.09% lower than the N37.400 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.
Market Indices
Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:
NGX ASI: 68,271.14 points
% Day Change: -0.09%
% YTD: +33.21%
Market Cap: N37.365 trillion
Volume Traded: 1.12 billion
Value: N5.82 billion
Deals: 7,949
How Stocks Performed
Market breadth closed negative as JOHNHOLT (9.55%) led the gainers, OANDO (-9.93%) led the losers while UNIVINSURE was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Top Gainers and Top Losers
- JOHNHOLT, OMATEK and DAAR COMMUNICATIONS led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +9.55%, +9.52% and +9.52% respectively.
- Meanwhile, OANDO, LASACO and CHAMS led the top losers’ chart as they lost –9.93%, -9.71%, and –9.59% respectively.
Top Traded Stocks
- There was higher trading activity in terms of volume as 1.12 billion units of shares were traded today compared to the 566.63 million traded from the previous day’s session.
- UNIVINSURE led the chart in terms of volume as 669.01 million units were traded. OANDO (100.69 million) and JAPAULGOLD (43.74 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.
- In terms of value traded, OANDO (N1.45 billion) led the chart followed by ACCESS HOLDINGS (N681.95 million) and UBA (N552.75 million) to round up the top three
SWOOTs Watch
- Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as ZENITH BANK (0.15%) and GTCO (1.12%) both recorded positive trading sessions as MTN NIGERIA (-0.41%) closed negative.
- Meanwhile, BUA CEMENT, BUA FOODS, SEPLAT ENERGY, DANGOTE CEMENT and AIRTEL AFRICA all closed flat.
FUGAZ Update
Shares of tier 1 banks had mixed trading sessions as UBA (-0.58%), ACCESS HOLDINGS (-1.74%) and FBN HOLDINGS (-0.88%) all recorded negative trading sessions while both ZENITH BANK (0.15%) and GTCO (1.12%) closed positive.
Leave a Reply