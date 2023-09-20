Senator Dave Umahi, the Minister of Work, has revealed that the reconstruction of Trunk “A” roads in the South-East would necessitate over N7tn in funding.

The minister revealed this information during a recent inspection of federal roads in Imo State.

He also announced the termination of the road reconstruction contract of Amanwozuzu-Umuomi-Orie Amakohia in the state.

According to the minister, the termination was based on negligence and incompetence on the part of the contractor.

He mentioned that the contract was granted on December 6, 2013, with an anticipated completion date of March 9, 2015

He directed the contractor, Vicphranc (Nig. Ltd), to redesign the contract with concrete.

Umahi said,

“The contract will be redesigned with concrete and awarded to another contractor. The contract will only continue unless the contractor (Vicphranc) handling the road has another contractor that will work on the new concrete design.”

Accordingly, he pointed out that the accessibility of communities to each other has been compromised by certain federal roads within the state.

“Many people have lost the contract of their fellow community people due to erosion, rivers and other environmental factors. Hence, the need for the reconstruction,” Umahi explained.

On the Ikot-Ekpene-Aba-Owerri Road dualisation, the minister stated that the remaining part of the road should be completed with concrete.

He commended the contractor, Arab contractors (Nig.) Ltd. for their engineering dexterity and the extent they had gone.

He said, “The remaining carriageway of the road should be constructed with 200mm thick concrete pavement and 150mm thick shoulders.”