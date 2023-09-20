President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed a commitment to collaborate with strategic partners to facilitate extensive distribution and production of gas-burning stoves as part of a concerted effort to combat the adverse impacts of climate change in Nigeria.

This pledge was made during his address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 19.

The President emphasized that effectively addressing climate change demands a tailored approach, as a universal solution would not suffice.

He underscored the necessity for each nation to devise a framework that aligns with its unique socio-economic capabilities and challenges.

He said:

“African nations will fight climate change, but we must do so on our terms. To achieve the needed popular consensus, this campaign must accord with our overall economic efforts. In Nigeria, we shall build political consensus by highlighting remedial actions which also promote the broader economic good.

“Projects such as ‘The Great Green Wall’ to stop desert encroachment; halting the destruction of our forests through the mass production and distribution of gas-burning stoves; and the provision of employment through local water management and irrigation projects are examples of efforts that equally advance both economic and climate change objectives simultaneously.

“Continental efforts regarding climate change will register important victories, only if established economies were more forthcoming with public and private sector investment for Africa’s preferred projects and initiatives.”

Clean cooking realities in Nigeria

In November 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released the Nigeria Multidimensional Poverty Index, shedding light on a concerning reality.

The data highlighted that households categorized as poor and vulnerable (PVHHs) in several states face severe deprivation, relying entirely on traditional and unsustainable cooking fuels such as dung, charcoal, and firewood.

The report delineates the extent of this challenge, revealing a distressing scenario across various states. In states like Abia, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Ekiti, Enugu, and Kogi, all PVHHs face a stark reality: 100% of them lack access to clean cooking fuels, compelling them to resort to highly polluting and inefficient alternatives.

Furthermore, the report unveils a distressing pattern in eight other states Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Delta, Kwara, Niger, and Osun where 99% of PVHHs grapple with similar clean cooking fuel deprivation. This dire situation is echoed in four additional states Ebonyi, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Imo, and Kano—where 98% of PVHHs face this debilitating lack of access to clean cooking fuels.

In seven states Gombe, Kaduna, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, and Yobe 97% of PVHHs are caught in the same predicament. Meanwhile, two states, Bauchi and Edo, witness 96% of PVHHs facing this challenge.

Further analysis of the data shows that in one state, Jigawa, 95% of PVHHs are deprived of clean cooking fuels, while in Katsina state, this deprivation stands at 94%.

These findings underscore the pressing need for targeted interventions and policies to address the critical issue of clean cooking fuel access across states, ensuring a sustainable and healthier future for the most vulnerable households in Nigeria.