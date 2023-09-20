Ride-hailing operator, Bolt is dangling a €25,000 seed fund as it introduces an Accelerator Program aimed at empowering drivers in Nigeria.

Through the Accelerator Program, Bolt, in partnership with The Nest Innovation Park, said it would fund business plans developed by Nigerian drivers that link to its Africa City Vision, based around sustainable transport.

This will be run in close partnership with The Nest, whose network of mentors will support eligible drivers in developing their business plans before a pitch day is held in November.

Bolt will simultaneously in November launch the Bolt Academy, a tailored online training program for Nigerian drivers to promote business development skills and support future career development. The training will be provided by Coursera and supported by in-person sessions with PM4Success International.

The Accelerator Program

According to the company, these two initiatives would form the Bolt Accelerator Program, which seeks to redefine the journey of drivers as entrepreneurs and amplify economic growth prospects across Nigeria. Commenting on the initiative, Bolt’s Regional Director of Rides for Africa, Caroline Wanjihia, said:

“Ride hailing has always offered drivers the flexibility to earn whilst pursuing wider career opportunities. We hope this program will take this a step further, supporting concepts that will transform drivers’ lives, make a real difference to communities, and could even one day be incorporated into Bolt’s operations.”

She added that drivers are the heartbeat of the ride-hailing business, hence, offering them more developed economic empowerment opportunities would make the platform a more attractive place to come.

On his part, Co-founder at The Nest, Oluwajoba Oloba, said the Bolt accelerator program aligns with its commitment to the prosperity and welfare of its stakeholders.

“This initiative not only promises to enhance the quality of life for individuals within the Bolt ecosystem but also to make a valuable contribution to the innovation landscape of our ecosystem and the overall GDP of our country,” he said.

Managing Director EMEA at Coursera, Hadi Moussa, said the company was excited to be playing a role in unlocking potential and nurturing entrepreneurship among Bolt drivers.

According to him, through this program, Bolt would not just be fostering individual growth with vital business skills, but also positively impacting Nigeria’s economic landscape.