The Board of Veritas Kapital Insurance Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Sunkanmi Adekeye as Executive Director of the company.

The insurance firm disclosed this in a corporate action filed with the Nigerian Exchange and obtained by Nairametrics.

Here’s an excerpt from the official statement, which was signed by Company Secretary, Saratu Umar Garba:

“This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), esteemed shareholders, stakeholders, and the general public of the appointment of Mr. Sunkanmi Adekeye as Executive Director, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc (the Company).

The appointment of Mr. Sunkanmi Adekeye has been approved by the National Insurance Commission and by members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on 18th September 2023.”

Brief Profile of Mr. Sunkanmi Adekeye

Mr. Adekeye is a seasoned professional with over 27 years of insurance knowledge and expertise, with 15 of those serving at an executive capacity.

Sunkanmi combines expertise in key partnership development, mergers and acquisitions, project management, strategic planning, technical, and sales and marketing, acquired across leading national and international organizations.

Preceding his appointment as Executive Director (Operations) at Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, his insurance work experience cuts across reputable Insurance broking firms and Underwriters such as SCIB Nigeria Insurance Brokers, Cornerstone Insurance Plc and Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc.

He was the Managing Director Allianz Nigeria Insurance Plc up until November 2020. A first-degree graduate of Economics from Lagos State University and Risk Management & Insurance from University of Lagos at the Masters level.

Sunkanmi became an Associate Member of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (ACII) in 1997, and a Fellow (FCII) of the same Institute in 2012.

He is also an Associate member of the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria and has continued to contribute immensely to People Development within and outside of the Insurance Industry.

More on Veritas Kapital

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc disclosed that its group’s total assets increased by 21% to N21.4 billion in the first half of the year.

The Managing Director of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc., in a statement stated that there was a surge in total assets by N3.75 billion in the period under review, reflecting a remarkable increase.

He further stated that the insurer’s group shareholders’ value recorded a significant increase of N0.97 billion in the shareholders’ funds, to reach N13.5 billion in the period.