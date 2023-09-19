The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed in positive territory at the end of Tuesday’s trading session as equities extended a bullish run.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.71% higher to close at 68,359.22 index points as against 67,877.17 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
Likewise, the market capitalization of equities saw a gain of N263 billion to close at N37.413 trillion, 0.71% higher than the N37.150 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.
Market Indices
Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:
NGX ASI: 68,359.22 points
% Day Change: +0.71%
% YTD: +33.38%
Market Cap: N37.413 trillion
Volume Traded: 676.74 million
Value: N5.89 billion
Deals: 7,659
How Stocks Performed
Market breadth closed positive as ELLAHLAKES (10.00%) led the gainers, NSLTECH (-10.00%) led the losers while UNIVINSURE was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Top Gainers and Top Losers
- ELLAHLAKES, BERGER and ETRANZACT led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00%, +9.95% and +9.93% respectively.
- Meanwhile, NSLTECH, SCOA and MULTIVERSE led the top losers’ chart as they lost –10.00%, -10.00%, and –9.93% respectively.
Top Traded Stocks
- There was higher trading activity in terms of volume as 676.74 million units of shares were traded today compared to the 515.28 million traded from the previous day’s session.
- UNIVINSURE led the chart in terms of volume as 235.15 million units were traded. UBA (69.10 million) and TRANSCORP (41.57 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.
- In terms of value traded, UBA (N1.22 billion) led the chart followed by FIDELITY BANK (N278.18 million) and TRANSCORP (N274.18 million) to round up the top three.
SWOOTs Watch
- Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as ZENITH BANK (-0.45%) closed negative while BUA FOODS (6.32%) and GTCO (0.43%) both recorded positive trading sessions.
- Meanwhile, BUA CEMENT, AIRTEL AFRICA, SEPLAT ENERGY, DANGOTE CEMENT, and MTN NIGERIA all closed flat.
FUGAZ Update
Shares of tier 1 banks had mixed trading sessions as UBA (-1.96%), ACCESS HOLDINGS (-0.29%), ZENITH BANK (-0.45%) and FBN HOLDINGS (-1.69%) all recorded negative trading sessions while only GTCO (0.43%) closed positive.
