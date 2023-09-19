The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed in positive territory at the end of Tuesday’s trading session as equities extended a bullish run.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.71% higher to close at 68,359.22 index points as against 67,877.17 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

Likewise, the market capitalization of equities saw a gain of N263 billion to close at N37.413 trillion, 0.71% higher than the N37.150 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 68,359.22 points

% Day Change: +0.71%

% YTD: +33.38%

Market Cap: N37.413 trillion

Volume Traded: 676.74 million

Value: N5.89 billion

Deals: 7,659

How Stocks Performed

Market breadth closed positive as ELLAHLAKES (10.00%) led the gainers, NSLTECH (-10.00%) led the losers while UNIVINSURE was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Top Gainers and Top Losers

ELLAHLAKES, BERGER and ETRANZACT led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00%, +9.95% and +9.93% respectively.

Meanwhile, NSLTECH, SCOA and MULTIVERSE led the top losers’ chart as they lost –10.00%, -10.00%, and –9.93% respectively.

Top Traded Stocks

There was higher trading activity in terms of volume as 676.74 million units of shares were traded today compared to the 515.28 million traded from the previous day’s session.

UNIVINSURE led the chart in terms of volume as 235.15 million units were traded. UBA (69.10 million) and TRANSCORP (41.57 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.

In terms of value traded, UBA (N1.22 billion) led the chart followed by FIDELITY BANK (N278.18 million) and TRANSCORP (N274.18 million) to round up the top three.

SWOOTs Watch

Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as ZENITH BANK (-0.45%) closed negative while BUA FOODS (6.32%) and GTCO (0.43%) both recorded positive trading sessions.

Meanwhile, BUA CEMENT, AIRTEL AFRICA, SEPLAT ENERGY, DANGOTE CEMENT, and MTN NIGERIA all closed flat.

FUGAZ Update

Shares of tier 1 banks had mixed trading sessions as UBA (-1.96%), ACCESS HOLDINGS (-0.29%), ZENITH BANK (-0.45%) and FBN HOLDINGS (-1.69%) all recorded negative trading sessions while only GTCO (0.43%) closed positive.