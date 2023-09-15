The federal government has arranged a plan to address the issues with the deteriorating sections of the Third Mainland Bridge over two Sundays: September 17th and September 24th, 2023.

This announcement was contained in a statement released by the Lagos State Government through its Public Works Corporation.

The statement disclosed that the bridge will be completely closed on both days from 7:00 AM to 7:0 PM, and road users are advised to plan their travels accordingly.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, confirmed the scheduled rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge, set to commence Sunday, 17th September.

In his words, “The proposed works will be strictly executed in two phases with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana-Oworonsoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.”

Toriola explained that these repairs were scheduled for Sundays to minimize inconvenience to motorists. Considering this, the Lagos State Government has issued a travel advisory to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Alternative routes for motorists on the days set for repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge

Toriola advised motorists to consider the following alternative routes during the days the rehabilitation on the Third Mainland Bridge would be going on.

Motorists that would be travelling from the Lagos Mainland using Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) to reach Lagos Island via the Third Mainland Bridge, are advised to use Murtala Muhammed Way to Carter Bridge to access Lagos Island.

Furthermore, motorists that would be travelling from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Alapere/Ogudu axis towards Lagos Island are advised to use Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway to gain access to Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue, which connects to Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.