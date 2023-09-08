Nigeria’s President Tinubu assured Nigerians in India that Nigeria’s future is endowed and very dynamic, adding that to make Nigeria’s prosperity possible we can make use of our diversity.

This was disclosed in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale Special Adviser to the President on Thursday during the India G-20 Summit, as the President met with Nigerians on Thursday evening.

Prosperity

He urged Nigerians to harness the country’s rich diversity as a uniquely powerful tool for advancing prosperity and national development for the benefit of all citizens, adding:

“We are here to present a new future to you. A future of a country that is so rich, endowed, and highly populated. Very dynamic, and unique in its culture, tradition, and ethnicity.

“That is what will make our prosperity possible if only we can make use of our diversity for prosperity.”

Tinubu on his presidency ambition

President Tinubu added that he ran for the highest office in the country because of the fact that, despite the great human and natural resource wealth of the nation, the leadership and public sector management deficit in the country held Nigeria back from manifest destiny.

“We are not poor in knowledge. We are not poor in human resources. We are only poor in management and leadership, and that is why I ran for president, to help all of us mould the soul of our country in the right direction,”.

He revealed that with dedication, honesty, determination, and a change of mindset, they can reach for the top in their respective careers.

“Good education brought me here and I am happy to stand before you here as the President of Nigeria. I started small. I was a security guard. I was a tutor in school. I was a brilliant student.

“I joined Deloitte and was trained by one of the biggest accounting firms in the world, because of my education,”.

“When I joined them, I asked them, do you have branches in Nigeria and they said, ‘we have a lot of clients that will take you if you want to go home.

‘ That’s how I got to Exxon Mobil and was a very successful accountant, auditor-general, and treasurer until I joined politics with a can-do attitude.

“ You can also do it; do not be despondent in any way. Nigeria is ready to accommodate all. It does not matter which part of Nigeria you are from ,”.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, added that President Tinubu’s foreign policy thrust included four Ds, with one of them being Diaspora, which focuses on improving the quality of services that Nigerians in the Diaspora receive at Nigerian Missions abroad.

He also added that the issue of passport delays will be a thing of the past, citing that Nigerians won’t have to wait indefinitely for their passports to be ready.

“ That is why it is very important for you to project a consistently positive image of Nigeria online and off-line,”

Recall that Nairametrics reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu secured billion-dollar investments during his current visit to India. This is according to news reports from the NTA Network News on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

According to the report, Tinubu commended Indian investors for significant investment pledges amounting to nearly $14 billion committed during the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and Conference in New Delhi, India.

While addressing investors, Tinubu said:

“We are ready to give you the best returns for investment possible, there is nowhere else like our country. Nigeria offers the best returns for investment today, so invest now.”