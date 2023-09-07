The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Nimet) has forecasted three days of heavy, moderate and low rain across at least 26 states in the country, starting from Friday till Sunday.

The agency, however, said that the anticipated rainfall has little or no chance of temperature-related hazards across the country due to the low to moderate temperatures that are anticipated.

The impact-based weather forecast made available to journalists by the Director-General, Nimet, Prof. Mansur Matazu, stated that there are prospects of heavy rainfall over parts of Niger and Kwara on Friday.

The forecast also said that states like Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Kaduna, Plateau, Oyo, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Adamawa, Taraba, Cross River, Imo, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers would experience moderate to heavy rainfall within the same day.

For Saturday, September 9, Nimet predicted that parts of Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Yobe, Benue, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states would witness moderate to heavy rainfall.

It however, said that there is little or no risk of hydrometeorological hazard within the period.

According to the forecast, there are slim prospects of moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday over parts of Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Delta, Bayelsa and River states.

While low to moderate rainfall is expected over parts of Borno, Gombe, Yobe, Bauchi, Plateau, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Oyo, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Cross River, Edo, Rivers and Imo states.

It also said that there is little or no chance of temperature-related hazards across the stated due to the low to moderate temperatures that are anticipated

But, Nimet said within the period, there are good chances of very strong winds, which would affect parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, jigawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau and Kaduna states, adding that same strong winds are anticipated over the rest of the country within.