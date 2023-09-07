Telecommunications company, Airtel Nigeria, has announced the appointment of two directors to join its executive leadership team.

The company named Kemi Ariyo as the new Director of Information and Technology and Harmanpreet Singh Dhillon as Director of Network Transformation and Planning.

According to Airtel, both appointments are set to bring about a new era of innovation and growth within the business.

Speaking on the appointments, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz, said the notably experienced Kemi Ariyo would play a pivotal role in driving Airtel Nigeria’s digital transformation efforts and the company is pleased to elevate an excellent female leader within its ranks to the position.

On his part, Cruz stated that Mr. Harmanpreet will spearhead the telecom giant’s network transformation initiatives, geared towards strengthening its infrastructure and ensuring steady services for subscribers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kemi and Harmanpreet on board. Their in-depth expertise and experience will be invaluable in driving our technological transformation and delivering exceptional experiences to our over 60 million users. We are confident that, with their experience and expertise, Airtel will continue to innovate and stay ahead while developing cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Cruz said.

Their track records

Harmanpreet Singh Dhillon, the company revealed, brings an impressive background experience of over 23 years in the telecommunications industry and a passion for driving technological advancements.

Previously, he had served in various capacities across different organizations, including Vodafone, Nokia, and Huawei, and was Chief Technology Officer at One Airtel in Karnataka, India, where he was responsible for leading the technology strategy, forecasting, expansion, operations, cost optimization, and capex planning for the networks team.

Kemi Ariyo also brings years of cross-industry and cross-continental career experience across the IT value chain with a track record of providing technical solutions geared towards service efficiency, customer experience, and business profitability.

Her contribution to Airtel started from her days as a Business Operations Analyst, under the management service at IBM, where she moved into several leadership roles until she fully joined Airtel in 2017.

Airtel had recently completed the first batch of staff promotions for its financial year 2023/24.

This promotion cycle saw the elevation of no fewer than 20 employees into senior leadership roles, out of whom three were women, and one out of these women was elevated to a vice president position.