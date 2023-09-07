Nigerian equities declined further at the end of Thursday’s trading session as Investors continued to react to the Presidential Election Tribunal judgment.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.30% lower to close at 68,082.11 index points as against 68,286.28 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

Likewise, the market capitalization of equities saw a loss of N112 billion to close at N37.262 trillion, 0.30% lower than the N37.373 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 68,082.11 points

% Day Change: -0.30%

% YTD: +32.84%

Market Cap: N37.262 trillion

Volume Traded: 378.09 million

Value: N8.38 billion

Deals: 8,106

How Stocks Performed

Market breadth closed negative as BETA GLASS (9.97%) led gainers, MORISON (-9.89%) led losers while OANDO was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Top Gainers and Top Losers

BETA GLASS, CADBURY, and CWG led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +9.97%, +9.86%, and +9.81% respectively.

Meanwhile, MORISON, COURTVILLE, and NASCON led the top losers’ chart as they lost –9.89%, -7.69%, and –6.83% respectively.

Top Traded Stocks

There was lower trading activity in terms of volume as 378.09 million units of shares were traded today compared to the 378.65 million traded from the previous day’s session.

OANDO led the chart in terms of volume as 91.63 million units were traded. OMATEK (29.97 million) and DANGOTE SUGAR (23.39 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.

In terms of value traded, DANGOTE SUGAR (N1.48 billion) led the chart followed by OANDO (N678.96 million) and ACCESS HOLDINGS (N361.86 million) to round up the top three.

SWOOTs Watch

Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as DANGOTE CEMENT (-1.35%) and ZENITH BANK (-0.14%) recorded negative trading sessions as GTCO (0.52%) closed positive.

MTN NIGERIA, BUA CEMENT, BUA FOODS, SEPLAT ENERGY, and AIRTEL AFRICA all closed flat.

FUGAZ Update

Shares of tier 1 banks saw mixed trading sessions as GTCO (0.52%), UBA (0.33%), ACCESS HOLDINGS (0.87%), and FBN HOLDINGS (1.39%) all recorded gains while ZENITH BANK (-0.14%) closed negative.