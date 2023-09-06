The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has granted approval for an upward adjustment in the prices of prepaid electricity meters within the nation, according to the Daily Trust.

According to a circular dated September 5, 2023, signed by the Chairman, Sanusi Garba, and the Commissioner of Legal, Licensing, and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, the commission has announced revised prices for prepaid meters.

A single-phase prepaid meter will now be priced at N81,975.16k, up from the previous N58,661.69k, while the cost of a three-phase prepaid meter has been raised to N143,836.10k from the previous N109,684.36k.

As detailed in the circular, the motivation behind the price adjustment was to create an equitable and sensible meter pricing system that would be fair to both Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) and end-user customers.

The circular highlights the following,

“Ensure MAP’s ability to recover reasonable costs associated with meter procurement and maintenance while ensuring that their pricing structure allows for a viable return on investment.

“Evaluate the affordability of meter services for consumers, aiming to prevent excessive pricing that could burden end-users.

Ensure that MAPs are able to provide meters to end-use customers in the prevailing economic realities.”