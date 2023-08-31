The planned demolition of illegal structures in the Federal Capital Territory by Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister has been condemned by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero made this known while speaking at the national symposium themed: Nigerian Economy and the Crisis of Survival: Robbing the Poor to Pay the Rich, in Abuja on Thursday.

Recall that immediately after Wike assumed office as the FCT minister, he vowed to take down buildings and structures in the FCT that went against the Abuja Master Plan. The FCT minister also said he would revoke lands that were allocated but not developed and reclaim uncompleted structures that had become hiding places for criminal elements.

Ajaero said the new FCT Minister’s plan to demolish structures in Abuja was a “ new attack by Wike to drive the poor out of Abuja, it’s a war where they tell you that you build in a place that is not part of the master plan, the master plan is only known to them.”.

He said the plan to demolish illegal structures in the Federal Capital Territory should not go ahead unless there are plans to resettle the affected poor to alternative shelters.

Excerpts of what the NLC President said concerning the planned demolition by Nyewsom Wike-led FCTA:

“The NLC is saying that those structures are not illegal, those structures should be made legal unless there is an alternative to them”.

“There is no area they map out, either quarter plot or half plot for the poor to build in Abuja and when the poor manage to get small shelter, it’s been demolished on a daily basis. It is a war against the poor.

“The number of people Adolf Hitler killed under a gas chamber will be a child play for people who will die because of shock over demolition. ”