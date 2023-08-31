The Lagos State Government has again announced traffic diversion at the National Stadium Bridge along Funsho Williams Avenue on the night of 1st and 2nd September, 2023, between 10.00pm to 6.00 am daily.

This is in line with the plan to repair the newly installed truck barrier at the bridge which was recently damaged.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Thursday, August 31, 2023, by the Lagos State Government and can be seen on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Alternative routes

The state government in its statement disclosed the alternative routes that will be used by motorists during the diversion. The diversion points are;

Motorists from Eko Bridge/Constain/Iponri inbound Ojuelegba/Alhaji Masha Road will be diverted to the service lane from Alaka via the National Stadium gate to link Barracks or Alhaji Masha Road to continue their journeys.

Motorists from Eko Bridge via Costain and those from Apapa Road going through Iponri will make use of Iponri Estate road to link Bode Thomas via Adeniran Ogunsanya to Shitta Roundabout for their desired destinations.

The state government implored motorists to be patient as the closure of the bridge is planned for nighttime as part of a traffic management strategy to avert further accidents and loss of lives on Lagos roads.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had in January 2021 hinted of plans to commence the implementation of the restriction of trucks and long vehicles to night operations on certain routes in the state

The decision followed the heavy traffic gridlock and fatalities caused by these articulated vehicles on roads in the state.

The then Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, at a Stakeholders Meeting said the development is part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s continuous efforts to curb consistent road crashes caused by the activities and operations of trucks and trailers on Lagos roads.

Also, the state government had in February 2023, announced the banning of trucks and articulated vehicles from using the Dorman Long and Ojuelegba bridges.

Recall that traffic was earlier diverted at the National Stadium Bridge for 3 nights between Friday, August 11, to Monday, August 13, 2023, between 10 pm and 6 am daily in order to install the truck barriers for the period in line with an earlier pronouncement.