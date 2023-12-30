The Lagos State Government has announced a two-night traffic diversion from 12:00 midnight till 5:00 am at Alaka inward Stadium Flyover Bridge and Ojuelegba Flyover Bridge by the Fire Station from Friday, 29th to Saturday, 30th December, 2023 for the installation of truck barriers.

This information is contained in a statement that can be found on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Lagos State Government.

The statement further advised motorists to use the alternative routes during the nighttime installation of the barriers to avert accidents and loss of lives.

Alternative routes to use during the nighttime installation of truck barriers

According to the statement from the Lagos State Government, Lagosians are advised to use the following alternative routes during the nighttime installation of barriers at Stadium Flyover Bridge and Ojuelegba Flyover Bridge by the Fire Station:

Motorists from Eko Bridge/Constain/Iponri inbound Ojuelegba/Alhaji Masha Road are to make use of the service lane from Alaka via the National Stadium gate to link Barracks or Alhaji Masha Road to continue their journeys.

Motorists from Eko Bridge via Costain and those from Apapa Road going through Iponri are also advised to make use of Iponri Estate road to link Bode Thomas via Adeniran Ogunsanya to Shitta Roundabout for their desired destinations.

The Lagos State Government further implored Lagosians to be patient during the two-night traffic diversion for the installation of the truck barriers.