The Federal Government says it will be closing the Alaka-Costain-Iganmu section of the Eko Bridge (Inward Island) for another 40 days to carry out repairs on the damage noticed by some of the bridge members.

This will be coming barely 2 weeks after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reopened the bridge to traffic after over 15 months of closure due to a fire incident.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Mrs. O.I. Kesha, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works & Housing, where she noted that the closure will start on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Integrity and structural stability of the bridge at risk

The statement partly reads, “This is as a result of the damage noticed on some of the bridge members which needed to be urgently worked upon.

“It should be noted that any further delay in the repairs and replacement of some of these bridge members could undermine the integrity & structural stability of the entire bridge and the consequence of this can be better imagined.

“It should however be noted that the Lagos State Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Federal Controller Of Works, Engr. (Mrs.) Olukorede Kesha during the opening of the Apongbon section of the Bridge announced that intermittent closures will be carried out as the maintenance work progresses.

“This closure is to allow the Contractor, Messrs Buildwell Plants & Equipment Ind. Ltd carry out the necessary repairs with the aim of restoring the integrity of the bridge during the stipulated time frame.

“While the service lane leading to Iponri will be available, some alternative routes are also provided for motorists plying the route from Western Avenue and its environs.

“Motorists are advised to cooperate with the Traffic-Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic. Thanking you for your usual cooperation.”

What you should know

Recall that the Apongbon Bridge was razed by fire on March 23, 2022, due to the activities of the traders, leading the state government to temporarily shut Eko Bridge and issue an eviction notice to traders with shops under the burnt bridge.

The Lagos State Government had in April 2022, demolished shops and other structures constructed under the burnt Apongbon Bridge, in Lagos Island after the expiration of the ultimatum they issued to those traders to vacate the area.

Efforts to complete the repair works on the Apongbon Bridge by December 2022 were stalled by another fire that affected the Ijora Olopa section of the Eko Bridge on November 4.

After several delays, the Federal Government set July 15 as the new deadline for the completion of repair works and the reopening of both the Eko and Apongbon bridges in Lagos State to traffic.

This was further reviewed on July 9 by the Federal Government in order to relieve the stress commuters have undergone for almost one year since the bridges were closed after the Apongbon section was gutted by fire and later the Ijora Olopa section.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, reopened the Apongbon bridge section of Eko Bridge in the state, over 15 months after it was closed due to an unfortunate fire outbreak at the market in that axis and its environs.

He also disclosed that maintenance work would continue on the infrastructure, which would lead to intermittent closures in the coming months.