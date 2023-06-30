The FG explained that both the Eko and Apongbon bridges will be re-opened to traffic ahead of schedule to relieve the stress commuters have undergone for almost one year since the bridges were closed after the Apongbon section was gutted by fire and later Ijora Olopa section.

The Federal Government has explained that it will re-open both the Eko and Apongbon Bridges ahead of the earlier scheduled date in order to relieve the stress commuters have undergone for almost one year since the bridges were closed after the Apongbon section was gutted by fire and later Ijora Olopa section.

This was made known by the Director, of Highway, Bridges and Designs in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr Omotayo Awosanya, while leading top engineers from the Federal Government team and Lagos State on an inspection tour of the bridges.

Awosanya revealed that both bridges will now be re-opened by midnight of July 9, 2023, instead of the earlier planned July 15, so as also to reduce the stress presently on other bridges linking the island and Victoria Island and alleviate the suffering of road users.

The team earlier had a closed-door meeting with the project contractors, Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd, at their construction yard in Costain.

Intermittent short closures of the bridges

Awosanya said, “At exactly midnight on Sunday, July 9, the bridges will be re-opened so that commuters will have smooth passage on Monday morning of July 10.”

He said that when the bridges are re-opened, there will be intermittent short closures to continue repairs, adding that the existing contract for the rehabilitation of the entire Eko Bridge is now at 50% completion stage.

The director noted that a total of 150 bearings had been replaced with an additional 150 to be installed in subsequent rehabilitation works.

He said full-scale rehabilitation would continue on other sections of the Eko Bridge, as the contract is meant to last 3 years.

Pressure on contractor

Awpsanya said, “ We have come here to urge the contractor to reduce five days out of the 15th of July, we are now going to open the bridge on the 9th at 12.00 midnight.

“And a minute after 12.00 a.m on the 9th, the bridge will be opened for traffic on the 10th.

“This is as a result of close collaboration between Federal Government and Lagos State Government because we are mindful of the stress the closure of this bridge has caused to Lagosians and we have put pressure on the contractor to open the bridge on Monday for traffic.

“This will reduce the stress presently on other bridges connecting the island and Victoria Island.’’

Illegal squatters on all Lagos Bridges to be evicted

The Federal Ministry of Works Director also warned that the Federal Government would evacuate all illegal squatters under all Lagos Bridges causing damage to the infrastructure.

He noted that the collaboration of the Federal and state governments would help to achieve the eviction of the squatters under the Apongbon, and Ijora bridges, as well as other bridges.

The Permanent Secretary Office of Infrastructure in Lagos State, Mr Olufemi Daramola, expressed satisfaction with the level of work, assuring residents of a better motoring experience on the axis after the re-opening of both bridges.

Daramola said with what is on ground, “9th of July is very realistic”, assuring that, arrangements were at a high level towards the protection of all bridges.

On her part, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha appreciated the Lagos public for their patience while the repairs of both bridges lasted.

Kesha appealed to residents to be vigilant and report illegalities and vandalism, adding that, they should take ownership of all infrastructure to prevent wastage of scarce resources that go into repairs.

What you should know