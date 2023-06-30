Jeff Bezos, the former CEO of Amazon and the world’s third richest person, experienced a $1.1 billion drop in net worth, primarily due to the declining share price of Amazon, currently at $127 per share.

The decrease in Bezos’ net worth is attributed to Amazon’s approach to the distribution phase cycle of the stock market, with shares previously selling at $129.04.

Analysts speculate that Amazon shares may enter a distribution phase, potentially causing a decline in price, although the stock has shown overall gains in recent weeks and months.

The distribution phase in stock buying and trading is when traders begin selling securities and market sentiment shifts from bullish to mixed. It marks the end of a market trend and the beginning of a change in direction, as explained by the Corporate Finance Institute.

Why Amazon shares may be rejected

Analysts speculate that Amazon shares may be rejected from the distribution phase and could start slipping by the end of this week, according to Coinbase. However, Amazon’s stock price has gained around 2.71% in a week and 11.20% in a month. In the last three months, AMZN shares surged by around 27.07% and 55.25% in the last six months of trade.

Jeff Bezos currently owns about 10% of Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, according to the company’s 2023 proxy statement. On average, Amazon shares trade between $127.26 – $129.26 daily.

What you need to know

In other news, Amazon faced a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The commission claims that the e-commerce retail giant manipulated customers into signing up for automatically renewing Prime subscriptions. Amazon has refuted these claims as “false on the facts and the law.” FTC Chair Lina Khan has vowed to clamp down on online shopping and the power of America’s tech giants, as reported by BBC. So far, Amazon has been hit with three lawsuits.

Despite these legal battles, Amazon remains a powerhouse in the online retail industry with a net worth of $1.3 trillion.

Backstory

Jeff Bezos who is the third richest man in the world has maintained the position. The billionaire Amazon former CEO was first named the richest man in the world on Forbes’ list of the World’s Billionaires from 2018 through 2021; he dropped to second richest on the 2022 billionaires list.