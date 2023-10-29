The Federal Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi has revealed that the maintenance of Eko Bridge in Lagos would require the importation of equipment worth 1.2 million Euros.

This disclosure was contained in a statement by Mr Clement Ezeorah, Assistant Director, Information, at the Federal Ministry issued on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Umahi made this declaration when he paid a working visit to the Third Mainland Bridge, Carter, Falomo, Iddo, Eko, Marina and Iganmu bridges in Lagos State on Saturday.

Ezeorah quoted Umahi as saying that the deck on Eko Bridge would be opened to effect the maintenance.

Challenges facing Eko Bridge

The minister highlighted the significance of the Eko Bridge, stating that without it, trucks would not be able to access Lagos Island, however, he noted that the bridge suffered two problems.

According to Umahi, the lack of maintenance and the eating up of the bridge bearings are major problems that Eko Bridge suffer.

However, he noted that maintenance work was currently ongoing on the bride, which he said would be completed in 2024.

In his words, “Eko Bridge suffers two problems – the lack of maintenance, and the eating up of the bearings. There are lots of pair gaps, but the last administration did very good and wonderful work.

“Work is ongoing; it will be completed in 2024 because we are pushing for an increase in the number of workers and equipment on site.

“Without Eko Bridge, we will not have any truck coming into Lagos Island.’’