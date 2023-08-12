The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic at the National Stadium Bridge along Funsho William Avenue for 3 nights commencing from Friday, August 11, to Monday August 13, 2023, between 10pm and 6am daily.

The action of the state government is due to the installation of truck barriers for the period in line with its earlier pronouncement.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the state government and can be seen on its official Twitter account.

Alternative routes

The state government in the statement outlined the alternative routes that will be available to motorists during the installation of the barriers:

Motorists from Eko Bridge/Constain/Iponri inbound Ojuelegba/Alhaji Masha Road will be diverted to the service lane from Alaka via the National Stadium gate to link Barracks or Alhaji Masha Road to continue their journeys.

Motorists from Eko Bridge via Costain and those from Apapa Road going through Iponri will make use of Iponri Estate road to link Bode Thomas via Adeniran Ogunsanya to Shitta Roundabout for their desired destinations.

The state government, however, implored motorists to be patient as the temporary closure of the bridge is planned for nighttime as part of a traffic management strategy to avert further accidents and loss of lives.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had in January 2021 hinted of plans to commence the implementation of the restriction of trucks and long vehicles to night operations on certain routes in the state

The decision followed the heavy traffic gridlock and fatalities caused by these articulated vehicles on roads in the state.

The then Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, at a Stakeholders Meeting said the development is part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s continuous efforts to curb consistent road crashes caused by the activities and operations of trucks and trailers on Lagos roads.

Also, the state government had in February 2023, announced the banning of trucks and articulated vehicles from using the Dorman Long and Ojuelegba bridges.

This is as the government has also directed its Traffic Management Agency to arrest truck drivers that passed through the routes.

The state government said its action is due to the frequent road accidents caused by these trucks and articulated vehicles with the attendant loss of lives and property across the state, especially at that axis.