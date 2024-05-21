The Federal Government has said it would launch a state-of-the-art data centre capable of storing up to 1.4 petabytes of data before 29 May 2024.

According to a statement from the Interior Ministry, the Minister of interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made this announcement during a meeting with the delegation of the National Union of Nigerian Associations in Italy (NUNAI) led by its President, Chief Rowland Ndukuba at his office in Abuja on Monday.

He added that the data centre will house a comprehensive range of critical national information, including citizens’ bio-data.

Emphasising the importance of embracing technology and innovation, the Minister stressed that modern challenges require novel, cutting-edge technological solutions. He added that integrating advanced technology would enhance efficiency and accountability across national operations.

Establishment of passport offices

In response to the requests of NUNAl for intervention, collaboration, and the establishment of passport front offices, Dr. Tunji-Ojo assured that these requests would be carefully reviewed and that appropriate information would be communicated in due course.

“Furthermore, the Minister made it clear that the Federal Government would not condone illegal migration and that Nigerians attempting to emigrate through unlawful means will face the consequences of their actions. “Dr. Tunji-Ojo also assured the NUNAI delegation that the well-being of Nigerians in Italy is a priority and that the Ministry of Interior will explore collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support stranded Nigerians abroad,” the statement read.

Earlier, the President of NUNAI, Chief Rowland Ndukuba, expressed gratitude for the Ministry’s efforts in addressing the challenges faced by Nigerians in Italy. He urged the Minister and the Ministry to continue collaborative efforts to assist stranded Nigerians in Italy.

More insights on data centre

Nigeria has seen a surge in investments in data centres in recent times, mostly from private organizations. The government planning to set up its own data centre will further expand the horizon and boost the efforts to ensure all Nigerian data are hosted locally.

Companies like Rack Centre, MDXi, Africa Data Centre (ADC), and Airtel Africa have recently committed millions of dollars to build data centres in Nigeria.

It is important to note that building a data centre is a cost-intensive project. It is unclear yet how the government will fund this project even as it plans to launch it in less than two weeks.