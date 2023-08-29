The new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission has just been announced. Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Tuesday announcing that the new appointments take immediate effect.

Notable among the board members is Chiedu Ebie from Delta State who was announced as the Chairman of the NDDC.

Chiedu Ebie is a lawyer, oil and gas executive, entrepreneur and public servant. He served as the former Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta State.

Academic life



Chiedu Ebie earned degrees from the University of Benin and the Nigerian Law School. He thereafter practised law as a corporate and commercial lawyer in Lagos.



Career



The 52-year-old technocrat has had a distinguished career in the private sector spanning over two decades.

After a brief period in the legal department of Broad Bank of Nigeria and as company secretary of the holding company for one of the country’s major newspapers, Chiedu Ebie became a partner at the law firms Okonjo, Odiawa & Ebie, and Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors.

During his time at these firms, he also served as a part-time managing director for Millennium Oil and Gas Company Limited, eventually transitioning to a full-time role. Subsequently, he took on the position of managing director and chief executive officer of Millennium Oil and Gas.

In this previous capacity, he oversaw a Nigerian indigenous hydrocarbon exploration and production company, which maintains offices in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Over the past decade, Chiedu Ebie has been extensively involved in the development of this asset, with plans for commercial production from the Oza asset commencing in Q1 2015.