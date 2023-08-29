President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed a new Board and Management for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The announcement was made on Tuesday, August 29 via a statement signed by the President’s Media and Publicity Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale.
The statement read as follows:
“President Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), inclusive of the following Board and Management team members:
- Mr. Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta
- Dr. Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa
- Mr. Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers
- Mr. Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom
- Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo
- Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa
- Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom
- Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta
- Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers
- Hon Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo
- Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo
- Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo C
- hief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia
- Mr. Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River
- Hon. Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central
- Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East
- Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West
“The President expects that the new Board and Management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda. All the above-listed appointments take immediate effect.”
