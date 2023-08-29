President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointment of a new Board and Management for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been swiftly implemented, according to a statement released on Tuesday and signed by the President’s Media and Publicity Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale.

One notable inclusion in the appointed list is Ifedayo Abegunde, who has been designated as the new Executive Director of Corporate Affairs at NDDC.

Abegunde, previously the Secretary to the Ondo State Government, stepped down from his role due to perceived unfair treatment.

Background

Ifedayo Abegunde’s journey began in Akure, where he was born on May 5th, 1955. He attended St. David’s Anglican Primary School and later pursued his education at Oyemekun Grammar School, where he completed his HSC. Subsequently, he ventured to Yaba College of Technology in Lagos, where he obtained his OND in civil engineering.

Career

His political career saw its genesis as the secretary of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO). In 2003, Abegunde successfully contested and won a seat in the House of Representatives, representing the Akure North and South federal constituency.

During his tenure, he took on the role of Chairman of the Ondo State Afforestation project.

His constituents re-elected him in 2011, granting him the opportunity to continue representing the same constituency.

In 2017, Ifedayo Abegunde was appointed as the Secretary to the State Government under the administration of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

He held this crucial position until his resignation in 2020. In 2022 he was relieved of his duties as a lawmaker after the court ruled him unfit after he decamped from the Labour Party to APC.

These recent appointments signal a fresh chapter for the NDDC, and Ifedayo Abegunde’s role as the Executive Director of Corporate Affairs will undoubtedly contribute to the organization’s efforts in the Niger Delta region.