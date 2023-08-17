9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s foremost digital payment service bank focused on financial inclusion, participated at the recently held 2nd Nigeria Fintech Forum alongside other industry experts and stakeholders in Nigerian financial ecosystem.

The forum, which is at its second edition, had as its theme: Reimagining the Future of Financial Inclusion in Nigeria: Examining the Roles of Banks, Telcos and Fintech.

The Ag. Head of Business Development and Strategy, 9PSB, Mr. Akeem Salam, while delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Managing Director/ CEO of 9PSB, Branka Mracajac, noted that as an enabler, 9PSB provides products and services via robust and scalable APIs for Fintechs to innovate and scale up in a cost-effective manner.

Highlighting the fintech payment solutions offerings of the bank, Akeem said:

“9PSB is a fully digital bank and as such, we leverage digital platforms to provide payment solutions like the Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) and Virtual Account which allows for payments with bank transfer for merchant collections, as well as our Payout with 9PSB service, to mention a few.”

Speaking on the bank’s contribution to the Nigerian fintech ecosystem, Akeem who also doubles as the Head of Products and Innovation at 9PSB, stated that:

“At 9PSB, we co-create new products and services with Fintechs to close product/feature gaps. Apart from driving financial literacy amongst the unbanked and the underbanked, we share ideas and compare notes to remain up-to-date with the payment and regulatory trends.

We also collaborate with other Fintechs to open new markets and further deepen financial inclusion, which is our primary mandate.”

During the executive masterclass session, Head of Sales and Distribution, 9PSB, Kunle Isiaka, spoke on the race towards the future of digital payments.

He said,

“At 9PSB, we leverage different digital platforms that enable our clients achieve seamless digital payments easily for themselves and their customers.

Our Agent network – Agent Bank9ja – is resilient and equipped with the right tools, technical know-how and capability to achieve and deliver efficient products and services, most especially to the unbanked and underbanked segments.”

He called on the participants to collaborate in providing seamless payment experiences for their customers at affordable rates.

“We leverage Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) to drive innovations for financial inclusion.

Some benefits of the Wallet-as-a-Service are that it supports all channels and guarantees instant settlement and revenue assurance, in addition to providing a robust reporting capability, regulatory compliance and webhook notification”, he added.

The Nigeria Fintech Forum is an annual event that provides a veritable platform for industry players to converge to address critical issues in the African Fintech ecosystem while uncovering countless opportunities in the fintech space.