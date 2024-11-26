To commemorate four years of service excellence and driving financial inclusion in the country, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s first and foremost payment service bank, is reaffirming its commitment to empowering Nigerians and bridging the gap between the banked, the unbanked and underbanked.

The payment service bank which has led the charge to redefine Nigeria’s digital banking environment from inception, is on a mission to Bank9ja, and is driving this through its cutting-edge financial solutions and offerings that target all spheres of customers, including individuals, businesses and fintechs.

The bank has enabled millions of Nigerians by closing the financial divide, encouraging economic inclusion, and advancing prosperity through its smooth services and easily accessible digital platforms.

In the last four years, 9PSB has continued to implement innovative programs aimed at removing financial obstacles and ensuring that every Nigerian is onboard the financial ecosystem.

By utilizing its state-of-the-art technology, the bank has effectively expanded its financial services to all spheres – from individuals especially those in isolated regions, to businesses, fintechs etc. as it empowers them to do more while removing barriers to payments, thereby guaranteeing that every Nigerian, especially the underprivileged populations may now be able to obtain safe and reasonably priced financial products.

“Our journey has just begun,” said CEO of 9PSB, Branka Mracajac. “Four years ago, we embarked on a bold and groundbreaking journey to launch Nigeria’s first payment service bank, setting out to reshape the financial landscape beyond mobile money and agent banking. It all started as a vision, a commitment to democratising access to financial services for all Nigerians and we are unwavering in that respect.”

“The past four years have been anything but easy – a journey marked by relentless challenges and uphill battles. Yet, through sheer determination and unwavering commitment, we have built the foundations of something truly remarkable. This anniversary is also a moment to reflect on and honor the support and contributions of our customers, partners, staff and ex-employees who were part of this journey. Their dedication played an essential role in bringing us to this point. Join us, as we celebrate four years of accessible banking for all,” Mracajac remarked.

Innovation and inclusivity are key to 9PSB’s philosophy. To guarantee a flawless experience for its customers, the bank has consistently improved its digital platforms while providing the means for their customers – both B2C and B2B – to thrive.

The bank’s flagship products include Bank9ja – a mobile payment solution accessible through the mobile app and USSD channels, and its agent banking services with its own network of agents. Furthermore, the bank has also launched several B2B products that is powering fintechs and businesses. Some of these products include Wallet-As-A-Service, Virtual Account (Pay with bank transfer), Payout with 9PSB, Instant Settlements Solutions, Disbursement Solutions amongst others.

As it celebrates its fourth anniversary, 9PSB is reaffirming its commitment to leading and facilitating Nigeria’s financial inclusion and empowerment agenda. “As we celebrate our 4th anniversary, let us embrace this fresh start and recommit ourselves to achieving even greater impact. Together, we are poised to turn the lessons of the past into a brighter and more prosperous future.”, Branka added.