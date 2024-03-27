9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s foremost digital payment service bank focused on financial inclusion, reaffirmed its commitment to all-inclusive financial services.

It extended its financial literacy and mentorship programme to Rosebay Schools, Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos State to mark this year’s Global Money Week theme, “Protect Your Money, Secure Your Future”

Speaking during the mentorship session, the Group Head of business Development and Strategy at 9PSB, Akeem Salam, emphasized that to earn money one must engage in productive activity by working for an organisation, offering services, running a self-employed business, or conducting investment ventures that will yield returns at a stipulated period. Therefore, the money earned must be secured through depositing it in a savings account in the bank to yield interest for future use.

‘’To make money, one must understand and define his or her purpose in life, identify your niche where you can perform excellently by creating value through your services and people will be willing to pay. For you to know how important money is, this week has been dedicated globally to raising awareness about financial literacy, targeting children like you to raise your consciousness on how to protect your money and secure your future,” Salam remarked.

“The future is not too far from now, you need to start planning and investing your money, and your parents and teachers need to help you begin the journey. The most important thing now is to ensure you start saving, be consistent and disciplined, so you will not have to regret tomorrow,” he added.

Global Money Week is an annual global awareness-raising campaign on the importance of ensuring that young people, from an early age, are financially aware, and are gradually acquiring the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and behaviours necessary to make sound financial decisions and achieve financial well-being and financial resilience.